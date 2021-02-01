KENNEWICK, WA - Early last year the state legislature passed a ban on single-use retail plastic bags, a new law meant to reduce pollution, and help the environment by encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.
Once the law is in effect retailers will not be allowed to give out single-use bags. Instead, they will have to provide reusable plastic or paper bags at eight cents apiece.
However, people using WIC, SNAP, TANF, or FAP benefits will not be charged for the bags.
Originally the bag ban was set to take effect at the beginning of January 2021, but due to the pandemic, it was pushed to the end of the month. Right now, lawmakers are working on a bill to delay the start of the new law until at least the Summer.
But the exact date is still unclear.
“The law will take effect when the governor ends the COVID emergency. There is no set time for that,” Mike Faulk, Press Secretary for Governor Inslee told NBC Right Now.
In anticipation of the new law, local Walmart retailers jumped the gun this weekend and pulled single-use bags off the floor, and began charging customers for reusable bags.
A spokesperson for the superstore tells us local stores were striving to be in compliance with the governors' orders, but once corporate found out the law was delayed single-use bags were immediately placed back at checkout stands.
Casey Staheli the spokesperson for Walmart went on to say, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers, and (we) are offering to reimburse them for any bags they may have purchased.”