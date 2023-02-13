OLYMPIA, Wash.-
OLYMPIA, WA --- Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown announced today she will be stepping down, effective March 3.
“Commerce has undergone enormous change in the last few years, and Lisa has been an exceptional leader throughout it all,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a news release announcing that Brown would be stepping down.
Brown was appointed by Governor Inslee in 2019. She led the agency through the pandemic and expanded Commerce’s Community Engagement and Outreach team and launched the Small Business Resiliency Network with public and philanthropic funding to support small businesses and entrepreneurs according to a Department of Commerce News Release.
"I am proud of our work over the last four years and confident that this team will continue to excel in equitable community and economic development," Brown said.
Prior to her appointment as Commerce Director, Brown represented the 3rd legislative district in Spokane for 20 years. She served as Senate Majority Leader, Chancellor of Washington State University, Spokane and taught at Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University.
