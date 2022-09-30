OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Do you have kids or grandkids heading off to college?
October, 1, marks the first day people can apply for federal and state financial aid for the 2023-2024 school year.
Applying for financial aid is the first step to attending college. Potential students should complete a formal financial aid application.
According to the Washington Student Achievement Council a family of four making up to $107,000 may qualify for financial aid in Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.