WASHINGTON, D.C.-
With President Biden poised to address the student loan debt crisis and possibly forgive $10,000 in loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 11 metrics of indebtedness and earning opportunities.
The data sets ranged from the average amount of student loan debt to the unemployment rate among the 25-34 year old population of a state, to the number of individuals with past due loan balances.
The full report can be read here.
Washington comes in as the state with the fourth least amount of student loan debt. Only California, the District of Columbia, and Utah, have less student debt.
