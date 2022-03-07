WA state senate passes bill providing minimum wage and benefits for rideshare drivers

Wash. —
Washington state Senate passed House Bill 2076 “Expand Fairness Bill” outlining minimum wage and workers benefits for rideshare drivers across the state on March 4. The bill was introduced by state representative Liz Berry (D-Seattle) and sets the highest minimum wage for rideshare drivers in the country.
“I’m proud to have introduced and passed first-in-the-nation legislation advancing the rights of rideshare drivers in Washington,” said Berry. “The drivers have been my North Star throughout this process. They have been asking for statewide pay raises, deactivation protections, and benefits – a better quality of life and future. I will continue to listen all the way to the finish line.”
Through the bill, rideshare workers would receive compensation coverage through the state-run program. They would also have the same accrual rates for paid sick leave as all other workers in the state and the same protections for that leave. It guarantees drivers the same minimum wage across the state.
The bill outlines a deactivation protections path for across the state using a just case standard. Drivers would also be protected from retaliation regarding these rights.
“Year after year, our pay has been reduced, requiring us to work longer and drive further to make ends meet,” said Bellingham’s Walt Ellis, rideshare driver for seven years. “I’m proud to be a part of a driver movement that won first-in-the-nation protections, benefits, and pay raises statewide. This victory puts an end to unsustainable pay cuts and moves drivers forward where our pay will rise with the cost of living.”
A study from the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics at University of California, Berkeley found that 30% of drivers (and drivers’ families) in King County rely on food stamps and 24% live in federal poverty levels.
“Throughout my time in the legislature, I have prioritized expanding workplace protections for those in our modern economy,” said state senator Rebecca Saldana (D-Seattle). “The drivers in my community, the vast majority of whom are immigrants, refugees, and people of color, have demanded the protections we are providing in this bill. We are building on Seattle’s nation-leading policies to provide almost unheard-of protections to these drivers and put money back in their pockets.”
The bill passed 40-8. The state House of Representatives will now meet for a concurrence vote.
