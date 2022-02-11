WA state Senate passes bill to protect cannabis shops from robberies

Wash., –
The Washington state Senate passed a measure protecting cannabis retailers in the state from violent crimes. Senate Bill 5927 passed unanimously yesterday, February 10.
Through the bill, an extended prison sentence would be applied to those convicted of first-degree or second-degree robbery of a cannabis retailer. Several other instances have extended sentences in Washington, like pharmacy robberies.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jim Honeyford (R-Sunnyside).
“Due to federal banking rules, these businesses are almost entirely cash-only operations, making them a target for robberies and a magnet for criminals,” said Honeyford. “The number of robberies of cannabis stores is on the rise, and this bill would make improvements for not just the benefit of the retailers themselves, but for the public safety of the community as a whole.”
According to the press release, over 1,000 cannabis retailers in the state, and over 30 cannabis shops have been robbed in the state in the last few months.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.