WA state Senate passes resolution to honor Cooper Kupp

The Washington state Senate passed a resolution today to honor Cooper Kupp and his achievements. The resolution was sponsored by Senator Jeff Holy (R-Cheney) and Senator Curtis King (R-Yakima), who wanted to acknowledge the Yakima native’s career and personal achievements.
Kupp started in Yakima, playing football and basketball as a Pirate at Davis High School. He moved on to become an Eagle, setting records as a wide receiver for Eastern Washington University. In 2017, he was drafted to the Los Angeles Rams, who he joined in this year's Super Bowl.
This season, Kupp had 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. He set records and won several awards this season alone.
“Let’s talk about being a role model,” said Holy. “Cooper Kupp is a family man who, along with being a man of strong faith and moral base, also seems to understand that he has an opportunity to provide an example for others and to be a role model for those coming behind him.”
They want to acknowledge Kupp’s focus, loyalty, work ethic, humility and more.
The full resolution is available here.
“Cooper Kupp seems to live his faith in his involvement in the community and several charitable organizations…” said Holy. “Today I’m proud to honor Cooper Kupp, not only as a role model for so many, but the quality of man that we’d all like to have as a friend.”
