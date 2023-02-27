OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 5111, first introduced by Senator Karen Keiser (D-Wash.), aimed at helping short-term construction workers earn paid sick time. Currently, state law outlines a 90-day minimum at one job before a worker can take paid sick leave, according to a press release from the Washington Senate Democrats. This leave accrues one hour for every 40 hours worked.
Keiser argues that many construction workers never get to use this sick time, as it’s rare for apprentices and those in training to stay with one employer for that long. Through SB 5111, construction workers can be paid out their sick leave balance, should they transfer to another employer. The balance can go back an entire year, but employers do not have to transfer balances over 40 hours, according to the legislation.
“When voters passed Initiative 1433, they said they expect Washington workers to get paid sick leave,” said Keiser. “It’s fair, it’s right, and it’s what the voters want. Unfortunately, there are some workers for whom that hasn’t been the reality. All workers deserve the paid sick leave they worked for and earned, and this bill will help close the gap between our values and the execution of the law.”
SB 5111 was first introduced January 9, with a substitute version passing unanimously in the State Senate on February 27 following other hearings and committee reviews. The bill will now be considered in the House before potentially making its way to Governor Jay Inslee’s (D-Wash.) office.
