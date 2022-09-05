OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State will be receiving 191,000 doses of the Omicron-targeting COVID booster shot.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):
Children 5-11 should receive a booster dose five months after completing their primary vaccine series.
Everyone 12 and older should receive a booster dose two months after completing their primary vaccine series.
Those 50 and older should receive a booster two months after their first booster.
