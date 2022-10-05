SEATTLE, Wash.-
Washington's tourism industry will hold an in-person state tourism conference for the first time in over ten years, from October, 11-12, at the Seattle Airport Hilton Hotel.
On October, 13, the first ever Responsible Outdoor Travel Summit will take place.
Hosted by the State of Washington Tourism, the conference is an opportunity for the industry to meet and plan. The tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID pandemic and is still trying to recover.
According to a State of Washington Tourism press release, the conference will open with remarks by Governor Jay Inslee and TV travel personality Rick Steves will deliver the keynote address.
Presentations at the Tourism Conference will include:
The state of travel in Washington.
Places for international travel to Washington.
State destination marketing opportunities.
Rental regulations.
Tourism workforce solutions.
Seattle flight services updates.
The Responsible Outdoor Travel Summit on October, 13, is the first ever opportunity for state and national leaders in travel, outdoor recreation and conservation to discuss responsible travel in protecting Washington's ecological and cultural assets.
Presentations at the summit will include:
Managing tourism on public lands.
Improving recreational user experiences.
Inclusion and recreation in outdoor recreation.
