OLYMPIA, Wash.-
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal's plan to allow Washington High School students to receive credit for paid work experience is now a reality.
Reykdal unveiled his plan last week and it became official today.
Under the new credits for work plan students may earn 1 credit per 360 hours worked, or 0.5 credits for 180 hours worked. Students can earn up to four elective credits through work experience.
Students must complete a request form and provide verification of employment to their school.
The school is then responsible for verifying student employment.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) hopes to have the plan in place for the 2023-24 school year.
