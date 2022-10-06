OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State School Superintendent Chris Reykdal is requesting $100 million from the state legislature to increase dual credit opportunities in public schools across the state.
According to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), dual credit opportunities enable students to enroll in classes that have the potential to earn both high school and college credit. Classes may be taken at the high school or on a college campus.
"Let's take the $10,000 we're spending on high school juniors and seniors who are ready for college work and get them credit while we're already paying for high school seat time," said Chris Reykdal, Washington State Superintendent.
