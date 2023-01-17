WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, filed a lawsuit in November 2022 in order to block a payment from Albertsons to its investors before its proposed merger with Kroger; the state Supreme Court denied all of Ferguson’s outlined requests and objections. The lawsuit explains concerns for Albertsons’ specific dividend plans that also criticize the merger’s alleged detriment to the competitive market.
In the lawsuit, Ferguson notes Albertsons’ preparation plans, including the $4 billion ‘special dividend’ that would be paid to investors, regardless of the merger being completed. However, the company reported having only $2.5 billion on hand, needing to borrow the rest. Ferguson argues that the dividend would hinder Albertsons’ efforts to keep stores open during the merger, a state code violation impacting the market.
Further, Ferguson’s lawsuit claims the dividend would be paid before government regulators can assess the merger. Before filing the suit, Ferguson had also signed a bipartisan request from six attorneys general, which requested Albertsons wait for states’ reviews of the proposed merger before making decisions.
“Paying out $4 billion before regulators can do their job and review the proposed merger will weaken Albertsons’ ability to continue business operations and compete,” said Ferguson. “Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers. Corporations proposing a merger cannot sabotage their ability to compete while that merger is under review.”
Ferguson claims that the special dividend would drain cash on hand and burden the merger, creating an ‘unreasonable restraint of trade’ and ‘unfair method of competition,’ both state antitrust violations, according to the court documents. This is based on Albertsons projecting to need at least $10 billion to maintain operation in 2023.
Ferguson’s also asked for a temporary restraining order, blocking dividend payments until the suit could be resolved.
“The State seeks a limited [Temporary Restraining Order] to simply preserve the status quo and prevent Albertsons from draining its cash reserves and saddling itself with additional debt,” said Ferguson’s restraining order request. “These are irreversible changes that will weaken its competitive standing…even before federal and state antitrust enforcers have even had an opportunity to review the merger.”
The Special En Banc Conference considered both the lawsuit and temporary restraining order in a court session on January 17, 2023. The motions brought forward by Ferguson were denied by the majority of the court, allowing the dividend payments to occur under Washington law.
"The issues raised in our legal challenge are important to grocery workers and hardworking Washingtonians who must access affordable groceries to feed themselves and their families," said Ferguson. "We respect the decision of the Couty, but we are not surprised and disappointed the Supreme Court decided not to hear this case. That said, I want to be clear: This merger is far from a done deal."
"Albertsons Cos. will immediately begin the process of paying the Special Dividend and amounts will be distributed as soon as practicable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2022," said the Albertsons Cos. statement. "Albertsons Cos.' proposed merger with The Kroger Co. is continuing through required regulatory review..."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.