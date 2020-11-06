WA Supreme Court moves forward with Sheriff Hatcher recall

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington Supreme Court has voted to proceed with a recall for Sheriff Jerry Hatcher on all eight counts.
This means after 14 thousand signatures are collected, the recall effort will move to the ballot in a special election next year. Once on the ballot the public can vote on whether or not Sheriff Hatcher should remain Sheriff.
The Supreme Court of Washington state said in part "The court unanimously affirms the superior court and finds all of the charges to be legally and factually sufficient. Accordingly, all eight charges contained in the ballot synopsis may proceed to the voters."
Benton county Sergeant Jason Erickson filed the recall petition in July that accuses Sheriff Jerry Hatcher of criminal misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, discrimination, intimidation and retaliation. It also includes a charge regarding the 14-thousand rounds of ammunition found at the Sheriff's home last year.
Sheriff Hatcher filed an appeal against Erikson's recall effort in august. Erikson now has six months to collect signatures and signature gathering can begin on Monday.
The charges are as follows:
- Illegally appropriated for his own use 14 cases of ammunition belonging to Benton County.
- Illegally tampered with physical evidence by directing the distribution of ammunition that was potential evidence of his own alleged unlawful acts.
- Interfered in an investigation into his conduct by acting to prevent witnesses from being interviewed.
- Violated county anti-discrimination policy by hindering an investigation into his conduct and retaliating against the complainant and witnesses to the investigation.
- Illegally intimidated public servants and witnesses in investigations into his conduct by raising false allegations of impropriety and threatening witnesses' jobs.
- Illegally made false or misleading statements to law enforcement and the court regarding the number of firearms he needed to surrender pursuant to a court order. Page 3 98968-1 ORDER 7. Illegally made false or misleading statements to public servants claiming that he had initiated a criminal investigation into his own conduct when he had not.
- Falsified a public record by placing a false date on an investigation request.