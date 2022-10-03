WA to receive $518 million to fight opioid epidemic

SEATTLE, Wash.-
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that Washington will be receiving the maximum of $518 million under a resolution with three companies found in court to have had roles in the opioid epidemic.
A.G. Ferguson went to trial against Mckesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, and AmerisourceBergen DrugCorp in King County Superior Court in November of 2021.
The agreed upon resolution ends Ferguson's lawsuit and payments to communities throughout Washington will begin on December, 1.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, the three Fortune 500 companies must pay $518 million. Local governments will receive a total of $215 million, and the state will receive $215 million.
"This represents significant accountability for the opioid distributors that helped fuel the epidemic, as well as urgently needed resources to fight it," said Bob Ferguson, Washington state Attorney General.
Several local counties will be receiving funds under the agreed upon resolution:
Yakima County: $5.8 million
Benton County: $5.4 million
Franklin County: $1.6 million
Walla Walla County: $1.8 million
A full list of all counties receiving funds can be found here.
Local governments will determine how to spend their share, and the legislature will determine how the state share is allocated in communities around the state. All spending decisions must be consistent with the State Opioid Response Plan.
