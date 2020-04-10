HERMISTON, ORE – District Athletics & Activities Director Larry Usher announced the hire of Becky Wadekamper as Hermiston High School’s head volleyball coach starting this fall.
Wadekamper returns to the HHS court, bringing with her both previous head coach, for 2011 through 2014 seasons, and assistant coaching experience with the Bulldogs.
“The relationships she has with our athletes, parents, and community make her the best fit for this position,” said Usher. “We are looking forward to Becky building our program and becoming a competitive force in the MCC in the future.”