“Wahluke Community Day” features a Car Show, Parade, Entertainment, and more

MATTAWA, WA - The Wahluke School District and the Port of Mattawa will be holding a community event in Mattawa from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 28.
“Wahluke Community Day” will be held in conjunction with a Car Show (Show & Shine by the Port of Mattawa) at the Wahluke High School west parking lot in Mattawa and will feature the following activities on August 28:
- Car Show (Show & Shine by the Port of Mattawa) – roll-in from 7:00 am to 10:00 am & show from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm; Awards at 1 pm
- 5K Run – 7:00 am to 8:00 am
- Parade – 9:00 am to 10:00 am
- Sports Tournaments – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
- Booths – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
- Food – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
- Vendors – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
- Entertainment – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm
Proceeds raised from most of the above activities will go to the Wahluke School District Associated Student Bodies (ASB), while proceeds raised from the Car Show (Show & Shine by the Port of Mattawa) will help to raise funds for a new public park (the Sentinel Gap Community Park) in Mattawa, which will be owned and operated by the Port of Mattawa, and located just west of the Port’s current office.
For more information about the Car Show in Mattawa on August 28 and/or how to be a sponsor, contact Olga Sanchez at o.sanchez@portofmattawa.org or 509-932-4928.