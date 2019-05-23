Wahluke Junior High turns their white walls into murals

MATTAWA, WA - The murals at Wahluke Junior High represent the students' culture, the town's history, and academic connections.

The purpose behind the murals and the graffiti style artwork is to engage the students into a positive and fun learning environment.

Bryan Vazquez, ELL teacher, says the students chose most of the murals at the school in order to give them a home feeling and to feel more comfortable in an education setting.

The school used raised funds amounting to $5,000 to hire an artist and make the murals. Every teacher spent money on their own to have their classrooms painted however they wanted.

"The murals on our walls express our passion through our personal liking in hopes to inspire the next generation leaders," Vazquez said.

The Principal, Andrew Harlow, said they want to make an impact on students that goes deeper than a textbook will.