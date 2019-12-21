Waitsburg man arrested for 2017 murder of Alaskan teenager

DAYTON, Wash. - After almost two years, the search for a suspect accused of murdering a teenage girl is over.

Today, 27-year-old Isaac Friday of Waitsburg was arrested by Walla Walla County Sheriff's deputies in Dayton.

He is allegedly responsible for murdering 19-year-old Jade Williams in August of 2017.

This happened at her home in Kake, Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers say when she was found, she wasn't breathing. First responders arrived and they took her to a clinic where she was later pronounced dead.

The death was reported as suspicious.

After an investigation between Juneau-based Alaska State troopers and the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office. Friday was taken into custody at the Walla Walla County Jail on a $500,000 bail.