WAITSBURG, Wash.-
The Waitsburg School District Board of Directors unanimously selected David Woods as the district's new Superintendent and Elementary Principal on March 13.
"Having been an Elementary Principal, a Secondary Principal and an Assistant Superintendent/Special Education Director, Mr. Woods has a wealth of skills and knowledge which will be invaluable to our district," said Dr. Carol Clarke, Chair of the WSD Board.
Woods is currently the Principal of Eastmont Junior High in East Wenatchee. According to a Waitsburg School District press release he will start his new position on July 1.
“I am so excited to have been chosen as the new Waitsburg Superintendent," Woods said. "The minute I visited, I was certain that Waitsburg would be a great place to live and work."
