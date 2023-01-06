Waitsburg School District wants community input on next superintendent

WAITSBURG, Wash. — The Waitsburg School Board of Directors is asking for community input regarding the district’s next superintendent and elementary school principal. Current superintendent Mark Pickel announced he would resign June 30, 2023 during fall of 2022, according to a press release from the Waitsburg School District.
In order to find Pickel’s replacement, WSD is releasing a survey for the community to provide input on who they’d like to see in the role. People can explain what characteristics and qualifications the next superintendent and principal should have, according to the press release.
The survey is available online and in school and district offices. It closes January 10. The job will be posted January 13, with applications due February 24. WSD says top candidates will be interviewed by March 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.