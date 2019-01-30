BENTON CITY- Join Frichette Winery in the fight against heart disease by attending Wine & Art Saves Hearts event where you can view and purchase art, enjoy wine and support women fighting heart disease. Grab the woman you love, dress in red and join us for this event. Fast and Curryous will be available for food. Proceeds from the evening's wine and art sales go to the American Heart Association. This event features the following Artists:

Heidi Riha

Pam Sharp

Yu-Heng Dade

Chance Watt

Marcia Wyatt

Martha Haines

For more information head over to http://frichettewinery.com/