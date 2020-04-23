KENNEWICK, WA - In this week's wake up real estate, Washington's office of the attorney general filed suit against a Tacoma apartment complex on Monday for defying the governor's coronavirus eviction orders.

So that's why Chris Whalen from Nexthome Whalen & Co. is joining us with information every tenant and landlord should know.

Here are some things to know about renting homes and being a landlord:

- Landlords can't evict for non-payment under governors’ guidelines

- Landlords can evict for property damage or danger posed by a person to the health and safety of others

- Any amounts not paid will have to be repaid under a separate agreement from your lease for a period up to 12 months

- Landlords do have protections under the landlord tenant act

- It is advisable as a private landlord to become a member of a local, regional, or state landlord association such as the WA Landlord Association or Benton Franklin rental owners assoc.