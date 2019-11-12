PASCO, WA - If you're going out of town this holiday season, Paws to Play Dog Daycare and Boarding is the place to make your pet feel "at home."

Paws to Play provides boarding and daycare services for dogs. Manager, Al White, says they treat their clients' pets like family.

According to White, the main objective of their services is to monitor dogs' behavior and keep them safe.

Shantelle Ficklin, Assistant Manager of Paws to Play, says it's like "playground duty." Her job isn't to play with the dogs, but rather to keep an eye on them while they socialize with each other.

During their stay, staff teaches the dogs basic manners and appropriate play skills. They use positive reinforcement and reward-based training to correct dogs who bark or act up.

Ficklin says their training is successful because of they maintain a positive environment. Employees must project calm energy themselves in order to create a well-mannered atmosphere among the dogs.

Workers care for nearly 40-50 dogs at a time. Employees take the time to memorize each dog's name so they can attend to their individual needs.

Paws to Play provides a positive and rewarding experience for every dog. Thanks to the family-friendly staff, pets have a place to call home for the holidays.

While they are booked for Thanksgiving, spots are available for boarding over Christmas and New Years.

Pet Boarding Drop-Off and Pick-Up Hours:

Mon-Sat: 9am-5pm

Sunday: 6-7pm

Pricing:

Under 20# ...$27 per night

...$27 per night 21-40# ...$29 per night

...$29 per night 41-80# ...$31 per night

...$31 per night Over 80#...$33 per night

Boarding must be reserved 48 hours before drop-off. Call 509-545-6761 to book your dog's stay.

For more information on boarding or to learn about daycare services and pricing, visit the Paws to Play Facebook page or the Pet Medical Center of Pasco website.

Paws to Play Dog Daycare and Boarding is located at 8823 Sandifur Parkway in Pasco.