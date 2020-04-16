KENNEWICK, WA - A recent report from construction coverage ranked Washington the 10th toughest state for first-time home buyers in the U.S. The impact of COVID -19 will likely affect some home buyers for years, making it even more difficult to buy a home. Debbie Thorington from Peak Mortgage is on the phone with us right now to share her tips for first-time home buyers.

Tips for first time homebuyers:

* Have a plan.

* Utilize seller credits and gift funds.

* Debt to income in balance.

* Work on your credit score.