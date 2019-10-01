KENNEWICK, WA- October is national anti-bullying month, one Richland native is trying to end bullying altogether.

Isaac Butts is the founder of Wake Up Nation. Wake Up Nation is an organization whose goal is to send youth to leadership opportunities that help build their confidence and self-esteem.

"Our main goal is to give these students an opportunity to get exposed to an experience that we believe will increase their self value," said Butts.

For Butts this organization is something that hits home to him. Butts was bullied growing up in Richland as well as struggling with depression in college. He believes this helps him relate to kids around the country.

"Growing up with the last name Butts it was a little bit different being the skinny kid and also one of the only black kids in my school," said Butts. "It was really different for me growing up and understanding my identity and who I was."

Another experience that separates Butts from other motivational speakers is his athletic career. Butts was a star athlete at Richland High School as well as a division one football player at the University of Idaho. For Butts this allows him to connect to kids who may be feeling depression but are often forgotten about.

"They think that if you are an athlete, if you are a star, if you are in the newspaper life is good what do you have to worry about but you know a lot of kids whether you are an athlete or not you put on a front," said Butts.

Butts has big plans for the month of November. He has a flag football tournament on the way that looks to raise awareness about teen bullying and teen suicide. Butts has also been asked to speak at a leadership conference in Disneyland, he hopes the kids there and around the world hear his message.

"You are not alone there are people who are dealing with things just because you are dealing with things right now doesn't mean that your future is bleak," said Butts.