WASHINGTON STATE - Walgreens and Walmart are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at their pharmacies.
Walgreens pharmacies in Yakima, Pasco, Richland and Kennewick are now offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to patients age 16 and older to provide more convenient scheduling options and further improve accessibility to vaccination.
Patients will have visibility to available same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Appointments are encouraged and may be scheduled by Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or calling Walgreens phone scheduler, which is available in English and Spanish, at 1-800-Walgreens. Walk-in appointments may be available at select stores.
All Walmart pharmacy locations across Washington will also be accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments in addition to scheduled appointments.
Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time. Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Safeway Albertsons pharmacies across Washington State and Northern Idaho are also welcoming ‘walk-in’ COVID 19 vaccinations. People can go directly to the in-store pharmacy at their neighborhood Safeway or Albertsons and ask for the vaccine without needing an appointment.
Scheduled appointments at Safeway and Albertsons are also an option and people can go to www.mhealthcheckin.com to book an appointment. A second appointment will automatically be schedule for the patient’s second dose of the vaccine.