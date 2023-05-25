WASHINTON- A new program to help those with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and other chronic conditions has been released by the Department of Health.
Walk With Ease is a self-driven program to help participants begin their own program that fits their lifestyle. The program starts with three walks week and comes with an online portal for resources and a progress log.
“Figuring out how to be active can be hard for people with chronic conditions,” said Kyle Unland, Section Manager of Community-Based Prevention at DOH. “Walk With Ease provides people with a step-by-step plan to get moving and the support needed to make moving easier.”
The Department of Health wants the program to help participants stay motivated and manage their pain safely while exercising.
Studies on the program have shown results including pain reduction, less fatigue and an increase in stamina and strength.
A Walk With Ease program is available after signing up for the portal and choosing a start date.
