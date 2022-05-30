HERMISTON, Ore. -
The Wall of Honor: A Tribute to Those We Lost in Iraq and Afghanistan was at the Hermiston Community Center for its final day on Memorial Day, May 30. The wall was through the American Legion and Auxiliary Post #37 Hermiston and served as a tribute to those who lost their lives in combat.
"It's lived up beyond its purpose as a Wall of Honor," said Aaron Wetterling, Post Commander of the American Legion. "People have come and looked up their friends and loved ones, we've had veterans come in."
