WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to the Whitman Court Apartments at 7:38 a.m. on July 7, along with Walla Walla County Fire District 4.
The first crews on scene reported the three-story building was on fire. Evacuations were already underway, but fire crews assisted getting all the residents out by going floor to floor. As evacuations continued, some crews began working to suppress the fire, according to Chief Eric Wood.
The fire was extinguished within 11 minutes. It was contained to the vestibule entrance, accidentally caused by an electrical light fixture, which Wood said was possibly old. The fire did an estimated $5,000 worth of damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.