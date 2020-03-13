WALLA WALLA, WA(AP) - Walla Walla City Council unanimously approved a $2 million line-of-credit from Baker Boyer Bank to help with flood-recovery efforts. The Union-Bulletin reports the line-of-credit will be for six months at 0% interest.
City Financial Director Jean Teasdale says the the line of credit will provide an immediate source of cash until they're reimbursed from federal agencies. She says the credit runs through the end of September.
The city faced flood damages to its water transmission line, the primary water line that conveys water from the intake facility to the Water Treatment Plant. Three primary areas of damage are estimated at a total of $1.5 million, according to city documents.