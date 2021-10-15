Walla Walla artists can submit their work to be displayed on the City Hall walls

WALLA WALLA, WA — The city of Walla Walla’s Arts Commission is asking area residents to submit works of art to be considered for display on the walls of the City Council Chambers in City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Ave by November 19th.
A jury will select the pieces to be placed in residence for a one-year period. The jury may consist of three or four people, including one community member, one local artist, one member of the Arts Commission and one member of ArtWalla.
Submissions are due by Nov. 19, 2021, and will be reviewed by the jury by Dec. 1, 2021. Submissions may be made via an online form or a fillable/printable PDF. Installation is anticipated to occur in January 2022.
Artists must be at least 18 years of age and reside in the Walla Walla Valley, defined as all of Walla Walla County, extending to Dayton, Wash., and Milton-Freewater, Ore. Each artist may submit up to three pieces for consideration.
Submissions may be in any media, including oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, prints, drawings, mixed media, photography and digitally created art. The piece must weigh no more than 50 pounds and be able to be hung with a cable on a picture rail.
There is no application fee or cost to submit. No commission will be collected, and artists will not be compensated for their work. Artists may elect to leave pricing and contact details for city staff to provide to parties interested in purchasing the pieces after their residency.
The Council Chambers is available for artists to review the space. Anyone interested may call 509-527-4540 or email rgwinn@wallawallawa.gov for more information.