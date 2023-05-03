WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede is back for the 47th year bringing together 30 hot air balloons to soar through the sky.
The first flight of the event takes off at 5:45 a.m. on May 11 with Kid's Day with free tether rides from Tietan Park.
Festivities continue on May 12 with first day of the event with all 20 balloons in the air. The 5:30 a.m. launch will include VIPs and patron sponsors. Later in the night, the Touchstone Energy balloon will float surrounded by colorful, glowing balloons as the sun sets.
Saturday will present a competition for fliers with a navigational challenge for all pilots. The competition will have a prize presented by Amerigas Propane and Walla Walla Toyota.
The Stampede culminates with one final launch at 5:30 a.m. called the Quiet Launch. The moment will be silent to allow audiences to appreciate the final launch of the event.
The community is welcome to join the festival for free with no tickets required to watch the balloons in the air.
A limited number of flights are available for the community and interest can be submitted by May 12.
