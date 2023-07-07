BURBANK, Wash.- Walla Wall Board of Fire Commissioners have passed a fire levy lid lift resolution.
According to Walla Walla County Fire District #5 call volumes have increases 100% over the past 10 years. They have stated that on average, the fire district responds to 700 calls per year.
According to WWFD #5, 65% of yearly calls are for emergency medical service.
“We require more firefighters and adequate facilities to meet the emergency service needs of our community,” Fire Chief Mike Wickstrom said.
The levy will allow additional funding to the fire district.
According to WWFD #5 if passed the levy will fund:
- Up to four additional firefighters
- Renovations to station 51 for sleeping quarters.
- Renovations to the main station in Burbank to accommodate larger and newer engines.
- Upgrades to the diesel exhaust removal system to improve health and safety of firefighters
According to WWFD #5 they are asking to raise its levy rate from $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $1.38.
The $0.24 lid lift would cost an owner of a $350,000 home an additional $84 per year or $7 per month.
The levy will be on the November 7th 2023, general election ballot.
