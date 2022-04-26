Walla Walla Cinemark to offer discounted family movies through Summer Movie Clubhouse

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The Walla Walla Cinemark will join more than 180 other Cinemark locations this summer in bringing back the Summer Movie Clubhouse program in collaboration with Universal Pictures, which brings family favorite films back to the theaters. The program starts June 15 and runs through August 3.
Movies will show each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Films include Angry Birds, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Scoob!, Sing 2 and Tom & Jerry.
The affordable experience offers tickets at $1.50 plus applicable taxes and fees. Ticket holders will also receive discounts on kids’ snack packs, small drinks and small popcorn combos.
“There is no better way to beat the heat than enjoying the immersive, cinematic experience in a cool, darkened auditorium while snacking on delicious moviegoing treats,” said the press release.
Tickets go on sale May 16 and can be purchased online or through the Cinemark app.
