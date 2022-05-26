WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
During the of 2020, many cities across the US began to question whether or not certain historical figures should have statues.
The City of Walla began talking about the Marcus Whitman statue located on five way intersection of Main St., Boyer Ave. and Palouse St.
Marcus Whitman was a Missionary and Physician in the late 1800s, eventually headed West in search of Manifest Destiny.
I spoke with Deputy City Manager, Elizabeth Chamberlain about the city's efforts in learning about Whitman's history.
"I don't want to say failed but we didn't tell the whole story, you know why are putting this statue here," she says.
The City of Walla Walla began the conversation about possibly relocating the statue, and if so, where it'd go.
Elizabeth tells me the city has considered, Fort Walla Walla Museum as the potential new home for the statue.
She tells me, "working with the museum on this next face, if that's what council ultimately decides. Bring all the different perspectives still on the table."
Elizabeth tells me the city wants to ensure the community understands the full history of who Marcus Whitman was – part of that means talking to the community about the statue's history.
I reached out to Cia Cortinas Rood, one of the community members involved in the process.
She tells me Walla Walla shouldn't overlook its history.
"We can move past here in Walla Walla," she says "again throughout the nation. I feel that it doesn't represent the beautiful culture and heritage and diversity of our city and valley."
City Council is expected to vote on the final decision in the months to come.
