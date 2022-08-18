Walla Walla Community College gets an award from the US Department of Education

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
A $650,000 grant to help low income students and those in high need was awarded to the Walla Walla Community College.
The grant came through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) Supplemental Support under the American Rescue Plan (SSARP) program. It provides support to low-incomes and high-need students in WWCC.
It reinforces the college's efforts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Senator Patty Murray, Chair of the Senate Education Committee and a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that five Washington colleges and universities received a total of more than $2 million in federal relief. WWCC was awarded the largest amount for any college or university in the state of Washington.
“We are very grateful to have been selected by the Department of Education, with the support of our legislative delegation,” WWCC President Chad Hickox said. “This award allows WWCC to continue to serve students through whatever challenges they may face.”
This emergency funding for institutions of higher education is to prevent , prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rural institutions, like WWCC were given the prioritization when going through the selection process.
The college must utilize the funding by July 2023.
“With this additional federal funding, WWCC can ensure that high quality education remains accessible to the communities we serve,” Hickox said.
The grant comes after the college announced it's Warrior Pledge, a first-year pilot program that helps cover tuition and other eduction related expenses. It covers those expenses for as many as 50 students starting in the fall all the way until their graduation.
