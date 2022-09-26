WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Community College is inviting the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the campus’ new science wing on October 4 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event will start with a short presentation before the actual ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. After, guests will be able to tour the new areas and enjoy light refreshments.
The $11.8 million project was approved in 2016 and funded in 2019, according to the press release from WWCC. It added 16,000 square feet to the south side of the Main Building, or the D Building. The college says it used the addition to update its science spaces into one dedicated space featuring “modern classrooms” and updated equipment.
Construction started in September 2021. Now, contractors and employees are putting finishing touches on the building, expecting it will be ready for classes this winter quarter.
“Thanks to the addition of these state-of-the-art science labs and classrooms, WWCC will now be able to add Organic Chemistry to its list of high-demand courses,” said Chad Hickox, WWCC president. “Enology and Viticulture students, health science students, and many others will benefit from access to such high-quality equipment and facilities.”
Those who are interested should use the main doors by the Welcome Center of the Main Building. Signs will direct you from there. If the weather allows it, the ribbon-cutting will be outside.
