WALLA WALLA, WA -Walla Walla Community College President Derek Brandes tells NBC Right Now that the community college is in a financial emergency as fewer people are enrolling and there isn't as much money coming in from the state.

Now, WWCC is planning to cut staff members and some programs.

Brandes said current enrollment at the college is 4,500 students, yet several years ago there were 6,670 students enrolled.

"We've lost about a third of our enrollment just due to the change in the economy... we're receiving about $1,000 less per student than we did about five years ago... so that catches up to you," Brandes said.

Brandes cites the recession a few years ago as part of the problem. He said that as Walla Walla is becoming more of a retirement community, there are fewer young people and fewer students enrolling at WWCC.

Now, the college has to make $2.7 million worth of cuts.

"We are working on about $1.1 million of that in the next couple of weeks that is mostly staff and administration," Brandes said.

Brandes said there will be fewer part-time faculty members and WWCC will be cutting back the number of classes for several programs.

"We're trying to be as efficient with our class offerings as possible to not affect students... but obviously when you have about a third less students you need to be smart about your scheduling,"Brandes said.

This year some classes may have fewer time slots for people to choose from; for example a science class may only be offered three times a day instead of five.

The college's plan for the future is to bring in more diversity to attract students.

"We are working on bringing more international students into our college, we're working on unique programs that would bring people from outside the Walla Walla area," Brandes said.

Classes begin on September 23 and there is still no specific number for how many faculty cuts there will be or what programs will be eliminated, but Brandes hopes the impact will affect the students as little as possible.