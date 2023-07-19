WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Community College is expanding the welding Technology Program to meet student and employer demands.
According to WWCC, over the next year the program plans to grow from 18 to 42 students each year.
WWCC has recently received a $24,529 grant from the American Welding Society Foundation to purchase additional equipment.
The grant will allow more students to engage in outdoor welding courses to help prepare students for real-world conditions according to WWCC.
According to WWCC, an additional full-time instructor will also be added to the program beginning fall quarter.
Currently WWCC provides programs for welding certificates in multiple processes.
“Our goal is to empower our students with professionalism, and confidence, while learning a wide range of skills as educated welders, that will prepare them to enter different corners of the welding industry” said Kristopher Margart, who leads the Walla Walla campus welding program
According to WWCC, the fall quarter is already full for the welding program. if you are interested in joining during winter quarter contact Kris Margart at kristopher.margart@wwcc.edu
