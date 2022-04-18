WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
A tenured Walla Walla Community College instructor was given her position back after legal proceedings regarding her lack of COVID-19 vaccination and religious objections.
Mathematics instructor Megan Schoessler was terminated in October 2021 for her vaccination status, even though she had asked for a religious exemption, according to Attorney William Edelblute.
She was allowed to continue her current online classes, with employment officially ending on December 31, 2021. She was told not to go on campus in the meantime.
Schoessler filed an appeal, claiming the termination was a violation of her religious freedom under the First Amendment. This appeal placed her on leave without pay. A hearing was scheduled for April 12, 2022.
WWCC agreed to withdraw the termination days before the hearing, according to Edelblute. She was allowed to continue her employment through online instruction.
“While Ms. Schoessler is glad the issue of her termination has been resolved, she also very strongly believes her religious freedom should have been accommodated without necessity for expensive legal proceedings, as that is what the law required,” said Edelblute. “She is concerned about whether the rights of others similarly situated have been violated.”
WWCC Human Resources confirmed to us Monday that Schoessler is a current employee.
“We here at WWCC can confirm Megan is and continues to be an employee and valuable member of the WWCC team,” said Karl Easttorp, Head of WWCC Marketing and Communications. “We are not able to comment further on personnel matters.”
