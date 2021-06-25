Walla Walla Community Health offers the community places to keep cool

WALLA WALLA, WA – The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health offers the community places to go to keep out of the heat during this excessive heat warning.
Below are the following locations:
The community dining room at the Christian Aid Center (CAC) will be open from Noon-6 p.m. for guests and nonguests, starting today throughout the heat wave. It is an air-conditioned space and there will be bottled water available. The address for the Christian Aid Center is 202 W. Birch St., Walla Walla (use the 4th Street entrance).
The Sleep Center will also have water available. Governor Jay Inslee today removed COVID-related capacity limits at publicly owned or operated, and non-profit cooling centers. Temporary relief from the heat can be found at the Walla Walla Public Library starting Monday, 6/28, from 10 AM to 7 PM, with no limit on visit time.
Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC) will be open during their normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30-5 PM, and will have bottled water available, including during the Noon hour. All drinking fountains within city parks/facilities are now open.