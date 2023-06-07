WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Residents and community members are invited to a firewise meeting ahead of the 2023 fire season on June 7 from 6-7 p.m.
Walla Walla Fire District 4 (WWFD4) will host the meeting at station 45 at 6549 Mill Creek Rd.
WWFD4 and other agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry will be on hand at the meeting to discuss the 2023 fire season.
According to WWFD4 information about creating defensible spaces around homes and other structures, fire response times and situations and fire mitigation practices on private property will be provided.
