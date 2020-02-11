WALLA WALLA, WA - During the recent flooding, community members in Walla Walla really banded together to help each other.
The flood took down trees and moved rocks, some of which blocked a creek and caused the water to spill into someone's farm.
NBC Right Now met up with the Enríquez family, who has been living there for more than 30 years. They grow onions and wheat... but now that's all ruined as the flood washed everything away.
Their son was the only one home at the time... and he did the best he could to stop the water from reaching their house. He needed help, so he posted on Facebook for people to come down to their house and drop off sand bags. That's when the community took over.
"I never thought the community would react this way," said Lourdes Enríquez, homeowner. "I felt blessed and just happy in general with my town because Walla Walla, we are strong together."
The last time this kind of flooding happened was in 1996.
The Enríquez family is confident they will build their farm back up even though they lost almost $20,000 worth of product.
For now they will wait for the City to make the repairs necessary on the creek.