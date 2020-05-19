WALLA WALLA, WA - The City of Walla Walla, along with Nelson Irrigation, Columbia REA, and Land Title of Walla Walla, are donating DEFENSE Hand & Surface Sanitizer, which is produced by Walla Walla Environmental and Evergreen Labs, to support small businesses in Walla Walla that will be reopening soon.
“We want to help our businesses be successful and make sure their customers, our residents, and those visiting, feel safe when they come to the Walla Walla Valley,” said Nabiel Shawa, City Manager.
On Wednesday, May 20th, volunteers from the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Walla Walla Environmental, and Evergreen Labs will mobilize and distribute the DEFENSE to businesses.
In addition, on Tuesday, May 26th, a pallet of DEFENSE bottles will be given out for FREE to anyone who wants hand sanitizer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while supplies last). There will be two designated areas of distribution: In front of Walla Walla Environmental (4 West Rees Ave), and the Land Title Plaza (33 E. Main St.).
“Walla Walla Environmental and Evergreen Labs have been providing cleaning solutions for over 35 years and are grateful to be working with our community partners on this project,” said Cassie Rothstrom, CEO of Walla Walla Environmental and Staci Wanichek, President of Evergreen Labs. Both companies are Certified Women Owned Businesses located in the Walla Walla Valley.