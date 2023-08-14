WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Due to excessive Heat Warning for Walla Walla County, Christian Aid Center will be opening an emergency cooling station.
Christian Aid Center will be opening an emergency cooling station from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on August 17.
Water and an air-conditioned environment will be available for anyone who does not have access to an air-conditioned space.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. With the option for individuals to check into the shelter after dinner if they choose.
The Christian Aid Center is located at 202 West Birch Street, Walla Walla Washington.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health also recommends the Walla Walla Public Library for anyone seeking an air-conditioned space.
The Library is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Washington Park Splash Pad will also be open daily from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Additional recommended locations to cool off can be found online.
