WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials were notified today that a hospitalized local man, who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on May 4. He was in his 70s with underlying health conditions.
“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to this man’s family and friends during this difficult time” said Meghan DeBolt, Director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
We want to remind the community, that this is not the time to challenge the Stay Home, Stay Safe orders. “We need to be diligent in protecting ourselves and others, especially our most vulnerable community members,” DeBolt said.
People over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at highest risk for COVID-19. The health and safety of people in Walla Walla County remains our top priority. The community is encouraged to help prevent the spread of the illness by following social distancing and hygiene guidelines and to support the response to this outbreak by staying informed and sharing reliable information.