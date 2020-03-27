WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are confirming that two additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings Walla Walla Counties case count to four (4). With the increase in positive cases identified in Walla Walla County, we will begin to report on their community/city of residence.
A Walla Walla County woman in her 60s resides in the City of Walla Walla and is under home isolation. Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Washington State Department of Health (DOH), she will be under home isolation for seven days from when her symptoms first appeared AND until she is without respiratory symptoms and is fever free for three days (72-hours). We can confirm the case is linked to an out of county exposure.
Another Walla Walla County woman in her 20s resides in College Place and is also under home isolation. The above guidelines are being followed for this case as well. Currently, we do not have a known link to any other cases.
The case investigations are undergoing and the Department of Community Health (DCH) is working with the DOH to identify anyone who may have an increased risk because of close contact with either case.
Both cases have been monitored by Providence Population Health Program which includes daily phone outreach to evaluate symptoms. We expect additional positive test results to come back over the weekend. The DCH will update our website daily with positive cases and will update negative test results M-F by 5pm. This will be the last press release to announce new cases.