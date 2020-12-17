Walla Walla County appoints new Public Health Officer

WALLA WALLA , WA - The Walla Walla Board of County Commissioner’s is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Daniel Kaminsky as Public Health Officer.
The Commissioners began searching for a replacement public health officer earlier this spring when Dr. Larry Jecha announced he would like to retire at the end of 2020. Dr. Kaminsky has worked in private practice as an OB/GYN physician with Walla Walla Clinic for more than 20 years. Dr. Kaminsky has a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University, a Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, completed a Family Medicine Residency in Fort Collins, Colorado and completed an OB/GYN Residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver.
Speaking on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County Commissioner Chair Greg Tompkins said that “the Board would like to thank Dr. Larry Jecha for acting as our health officer for many years. While sad to see Dr. Jecha go we are pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Kaminsky as the new health officer and look forward to working with him for years to come.”