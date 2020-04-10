WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are confirming that the local case count for COVID-19 has more than doubled in the past week. Eleven (11) additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday, April 3rd. This brings Walla Walla Counties case count to twenty (20).

Six of these cases are from the Burbank/Wallula area and are related to a workplace exposure. We are working with Benton Franklin County and the employer on this cluster of cases and are confident the employers is taking necessary precautions to prevent, or mitigate, additional spread. All cases are under home isolation and close contacts have been notified and are under home quarantine.

Four of our twenty cases are from College Place. These cases are related to out of county and household exposures. Two of these cases are recovered and the remaining are under home isolation All close contacts have been notified and are isolating appropriately.

The remaining ten cases reside in the City of Walla Walla. Three are linked to the workplace exposure in Burbank/Wallula and the other five are related to out of county and household exposures. One resident is admitted to the hospital due and the remaining are under home isolation. All close contacts have been notified and are isolating appropriately.

11 cases are male, 9 are female. One case is under 20, 7 are 20-39, 7 are 40-59, 5 are 60-79 and 0 are over 80.

Upon being tested for COVID-19 patients are sent home to isolate until their test results come back unless they work for an essential business, then they can return to work if needed, and wear a mask. If testes results come back negative, the patient is released from isolation and can return to work if necessary or ‘stay home, stay healthy’. However, if a case tests positive they continue isolation for seven days from when their symptoms first appeared AND until they are without respiratory symptoms and is fever free for three days (72-hours).

In addition, all close contacts of a case are notified and instructed to quarantine at home, or if they have symptoms, they are instructed to seek appropriate medication care and be tested.